California gas rebate checks could be pushed back until October

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The national average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline has risen to $4.33 a gallon, while California’s average price has reached $5.82 a gallon, and San Diego’s has reached $5.84 a gallon.

The sustained steep prices have residents once again asking when they are going to receive gas price relief, such as in the form of a rebate proposed by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Sen. Melissa Melendez, representing the 28th State Senate District, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss the possible relief for California drivers.

When first proposed, Gov. Newsom hinted that the earliest Californians could receive rebates for gas would be in July, now Gov. Newsom has said that could be delayed until October.