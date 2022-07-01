California gas tax increases to 53.9 cents per gallon





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Back in 2017, California voters approved a statewide gas tax, that would increase a few cents per gallon each year.

Friday, July 1, this voter-approved statewide gas tax increased 2.8-cents per gallon. California drivers are now paying 53.9 cents per gallon in taxes.

Other governors have suspended their statewide gas tax, President Biden has even called on Congress to suspend the federal gas tax, but California Governor Gavin Newsom will not do so.

Chairman of Reform California, Carl DeMaio, has been leading community members in the fight against tax increases, and how the state words these measures on the ballot. DeMaio says voters were tricked into thinking the gas tax they voted on would go to repair roads, but in reality, the money just went to California’s general fund.

KUSI’s Ed Lenderman spoke with DeMaio at a San Diego gas station as angry taxpayers were protesting the increase, and collecting signatures on a state ballot measure petition they say will block Sacramento from introducing costly gas tax hikes in the future.