California gas tax to increase again on July 1





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County decreased 1.1 cents to $6.253, and the statewide gas tax is set to increase Friday, July 1.

Democrats have opposed any bill introduced to suspend the state gas tax, instead offering to send people stimulus checks by the end of October.

The average price has dropped 12 cents over the past 15 days, including two-tenths of a cent Wednesday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. The streak of decreases follows a run of 19 increases in 20 days totaling 35.5 cents.

The average price is 5.2 cents less than one week ago but 17.8 cents more than one month ago and $1.99 higher than one year ago.

The national average price dropped for the 16th consecutive day following an 18-day streak of increases, decreasing 1.1 cents to $4.857. It has dropped 15.9 cents over the past 16 days.

The national average price rose 41.5 cents during the 18-day streak of increases. It is 8.3 cents less than one week ago but 23.8 cents more than one month ago and $1.739 higher than one year ago.