California gets FEMA funds to add to unemployment benefits

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The California Employment Development Department recently announced that FEMA approved an initial $4.5 billion that will allow the state to provide an extra $300 a week to workers who are jobless because of COVID-19.

There is also the possibility of additional funding going forward, which was authorized by President Trump in an executive order on August 8.

California workers will qualify for the additional benefit if they are currently eligible for at least $100 in unemployment benefits per week and have provided a self-certification that they are unemployed or partially unemployed due to disruptions caused by COVID-19, according to the release.

Employment attorney Annie Ellis joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the new funds added to unemployment benefits.