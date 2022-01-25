California gives $764K grant to San Diego’s cannabis business division

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego’s Cannabis Business Division received a $764,261 grant from the California Department of Cannabis Control, intended to develop tools to help businesses comply with local and state laws, it was announced Monday.

“The grant funding will help streamline and enhance the local regulatory process,” said Mayor Todd Gloria. “We want to ensure that our local cannabis community has the resources to develop a marketplace that benefits both businesses and the community alike.”

According to the city, the grant will be used to:

— Develop a web portal that will automate and streamline the tracking and upload of annual self-compliance requirements;

— Procure equipment and software to inspect, track and actively regulate licensed businesses;

— Hire a consultant to help applicants navigate the permitting process;

— Ensure equitable opportunities to enter the legal cannabis market is available for populations and communities disproportionately affected by cannabis prohibition; and

— Fund training and education for licensees on applicable city and state regulations and requirements.

“This grant will help us become more responsive to the growing local legal cannabis market,” said Cannabis Business Division Deputy Director Lara Gates. “The funding will ensure we can effectively permit and regulate the local industry while also ensuring compliance with city regulations.”

San Diego’s Cannabis Business Division is within the Development Services Department. It was created in 2020 to help develop and manage the city’s cannabis program by issuing permits and regulating cannabis businesses within municipal code requirements.