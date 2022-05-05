California GOP chair: Inflation remains #1 issue affecting Americans

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Skyrocketing costs of food, gas, housing, and more are leaving voters less than optimistic about the current leadership.

According to a Fox news poll on congressional vote preference, Republican candidates have a 7% lead compared to their Democratic counterparts.

California GOP Chair Jessica Millan Patterson joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss the recent survey and what that could mean for the upcoming midterms.

The #1 issue affecting all Americans? Inflation.