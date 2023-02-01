California GOP Chair Jessica Millan Patterson on the state of the GOP heading into 2024

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – With 5 pickups over 2 cycles, California Republicans played a major role in securing the House majority that is now led by a California Speaker of the House, Kevin McCarthy.

California’s GOP Chairwoman, Jessica Millan Patterson, tells KUSI News their gains in the blue state were a result of an aggressive ground game, community engagement, better candidates, and election integrity efforts.

Millan Patterson added that the party is already busy recruiting candidates for 2024, in hopes of taking over even more seats, and the ones that are being opened due to term limits.