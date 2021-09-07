California GOP Chair Patterson discusses the final push before the recall election

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – With less than two weeks to the recall election on the calendar, California GOP Chair Jessica Millan Patterson, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the final push in the recall election.

Chair Patterson discusses Vice President Kamala Harris’s recent visit to California to help Gov. Gavin Newsom’s campaign to keep from being recalled.

Gov. Newsom’s campaign has also made use of Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders.

“They are looking at far-left senators coming here to California and trying to tell us what we already know — and that is that this governor has failed,” Patterson said.

Gov. Newsom has failed at his job and Californians have the opportunity to change that on Sept. 14, Chair Patterson emphasized.