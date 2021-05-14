California GOP chair reacts to Newsom’s pandemic recovery plans

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Governor Gavin Newsom will submit his $100 billion California Comeback Plan to the Legislature Friday in Sacramento.

Over the course of the week, Governor Newsom has toured the state to announce key parts of the economic recovery package which includes relief for Californians recovering from the pandemic in the form of direct checks to Californians and a small business relief program.

The plan also includes a $12 billion plan to tackle the homelessness crisis, $20 billion in proposed investments to transform public schools and a $5.1 billion package supporting the state’s drought response and water infrastructure.

CA GOP Chairwoman Jessica Millan Patterson, joined Good Evening San Diego to share her thoughts on the plan.