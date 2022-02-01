California GOP Chairwoman discusses Gov. Newsom’s maskless pictures at Rams, 49ers game





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Gov. Gavin Newsom, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and San Francisco Mayor London Breed have been facing criticism after being photographed without masks at Sunday’s NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Despite a statewide mandate for universal indoor masking regardless of vaccination status, pictures have been circulating showing the governor and the Democrat leaders not wearing masks in a stadium filled with about 100,000 other people.

On top of the statewide mandate, SoFi Stadium has a policy that requires all attendees to wear masks anyway.

Magic Johnson posted the photos with our elected officials to his personal Instagram account.

Jessica Millan Patterson, California GOP Chairwoman, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss the event.

“This is absolute hypocrisy at its worst. This governor is constantly telling us that he is going to do better,” Patterson said.