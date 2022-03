California GOP chairwoman reacts to Gov. Newsom’s State of the State address

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Gov. Gavin Newsom delivered his fourth State of the State address Tuesday evening, wrapping up in just under 20 minutes.

He addressed the state’s crime, climate change, Russia’s invasion into Ukraine, and of course, the rising gas prices.

Jessica Millan Patterson joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss her reaction to the address.