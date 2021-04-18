California GOP Chairwoman still locked out of Twitter without explanation

SACRAMENTO (KUSI) – Twitter locked California Republican Party Chairwoman Jessica Millan Patterson out of her account on April 12, supposedly due to suspicious activity, though she has not been told what that activity is.

Chairwoman Patterson has tried repeated attempts to resolve the problem, including filing an appeal with Twitter, failed attempts to change her password, working with the Twitter Help Center and yet, she remains locked out with little to no explanation from the social media giant almost a week later.

Her account is still active, but she has no way to access it.

Patterson joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to discuss being barred from her Twitter account.