California GOP considering state committee endorsement for one candidate

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – With more than 40 names officially on the ballot to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom, the California Republican Party has yet to endorse a candidate.

Carl DeMaio, Chairman of Reform California, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the latest in the effort to recall Gov. Newsom.

The California Republican Chair is amending bylaws to endorse a candidate with less support.

A Recall Gavin Newsom Rally will be taking place today at 9 a.m. at Escondido Masonic Lodge located at 1331 South Escondido Blvd.