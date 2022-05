California GOP endorses statewide candidates





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A California state gas tax increase is still likely as lawmakers have met the May 1 deadline to pause the planned July 1 state gas tax increase.

Jessica Millan Patterson, California GOP Chair, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss the recent California GOP convention.

GOP leaders endorsed several candidates for specific positions up for election later in 2022.