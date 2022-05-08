California GOP hosts nearly two dozen phone banks and canvassing events ahead of elections

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California ballots will be dropping Monday for the June 7 primary election.

California GOP Chairwoman Jessica Millan Patterson joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss how the California GOP party has been ramping up for the upcoming Statewide Direct Primary Election in June and the elections in November.

The California GOP hosted nearly two dozen phone banks and canvassing events on Saturday.