California GOP kickoffs annual conference in Downtown San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The California GOP is holding its annual conference in Downtown San Diego this weekend.

The 3-day convention began this Friday at the Manchester Grand Hyatt San Diego.

Following the Recall Election loss, California Republicans are looking ahead to the 2022 Midterms. California GOP Chair, Jessica Millan Patterson told KUSI’s Matt Prichard that the party learned a lot from that loss. Although the numbers are still coming in for the Sept. 14th race, she said the party saw a rise in volunteers, and an increase in voter outreach.