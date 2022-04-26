California GOP officially endorses Sen. Brian Dahle in state’s gubernatorial race





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California’s statewide primary is now a little more than six weeks away with 26 candidates vying for the gubernatorial seat.

Over the weekend, the California GOP announced its official endorsement of Republican Sen. Brian Dahle for governor of the Golden State.

The Northern California native has represented California’s 1st State Assembly district from 2012 to 2019.

Prior to working in the legislature, Dahle served on the Lassen County Board of Supervisors for 16 years.

While in the legislature, Dahle focused on reaching across the bipartisan barrier for job creation, economic development in rural Northern California, and throughout the state.

He considers himself someone who protects policies that keep families on their farms, protects water rights, and supports the business community.

The primary election takes place on June 7, and the gubernatorial election will take place on Nov. 8.

Sen. Dahle himself joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss the endorsement.