California GOP party to decide endorsement for one candidate in recall election today

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Today the California Republican party will decide if they will officially endorse one candidate to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom in the September recall election.

The decision will take place during a virtual meeting today.

While dozens are vying for the role, a few main candidates are Larry Elder, Kevin Faulconer, Kevin Kiley, and Doug Ose.

Delegates must band together to throw 60% approval behind a candidate, otherwise no endorsement can be made.

Chairman of Rescue California, Carl DeMaio, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the latest in the recall election.