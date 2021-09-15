California Gov. Gavin Newsom stays in power as recall fails

Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks to volunteers in San Francisco, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. The recall election that could remove California Democratic Gov. Newsom is coming to an end. Voting concludes Tuesday in the rare, late-summer election that has emerged as a national battlefront on issues from COVID-19 restrictions to climate change. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom has defeated an attempt to oust him from office, overcoming Republican criticism of COVID-19 restrictions that shuttered schools and businesses.

On Tuesday, Newsom became the second governor in U.S. history to survive a recall election.

He framed the race as an epic struggle to protect California’s progressive values on climate change, immigration and abortion and women’s rights from far-right extremists and followers of former President Donald Trump.

The outcome was being watched nationally with the 2022 midterm elections on the horizon, when control of Congress again will be at stake.

