California gubernatorial candidate Jenny Rae Le Roux on what she hopes to achieve for the state

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California’s primary election is now less than three weeks away and currently 26 candidates are in the race for the state’s next governor.

Republican Jenny Rae Le Roux is one of those 26 candidates, hoping to bring down the cost of living for all Californians, reverse violent crime, and push for pro-life values.

Gubernatorial Candidate Jenny Rae Le Roux joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss details of her campaign.