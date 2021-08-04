California gubernatorial candidate John Cox talks wildfires, drought, and cost of living

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom and his team have been trying to brand the upcoming recall election as the “Republican recall election” on the voter guide, a move which has already garnered two lawsuits.

Gubernatorial candidate John Cox joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the recall election.

Cox described that the recall election is not about politics but rather about Gov. Newsom’s conduct during his time in office.