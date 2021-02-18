California Gubernatorial candidate Kevin Faulconer demands public schools reopen now

SAN FRANCISCO (KUSI) – Former San Diego Mayor and California gubernatorial candidate Kevin Faulconer is speaking out against Gavin Newsom for his continued ban on in-person classes at public schools.

Faulconer visited Abraham Lincoln High School in San Francisco, where school board officials have been working to change the name of the school, instead of working to get the children back in the classroom.

Kevin Faulconer demanded that all of California’s public schools reopen now.

In San Francisco right now at a campus where Abraham Lincoln's name will soon be removed. It's time for Lincoln to be celebrated, not cancelled. It's time for schools to be reopened, not renamed. It's time for a governor who will set the right priorities for California. pic.twitter.com/O6ATGhbz5o — Kevin Faulconer (@Kevin_Faulconer) February 17, 2021