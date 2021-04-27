California gubernatorial candidate Kevin Faulconer reacts to verification of Gov. Newsom’s recall election

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Former San Diego Mayor and now California gubernatorial candidate, Kevin Faulconer, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the verification of an election to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom.

As announced today, petitions to recall Gov. Newsom reached enough verified signatures and will be taking place later this year.

Several other candidates have thrown themselves into the race and Faulconer expects more will announce their candidacies soon, he explained to Byrnes.