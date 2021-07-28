California Gubernatorial Candidate Larry Elder discusses campaign ahead of recall election

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Conservative talk radio host Larry Elder will be a candidate in California’s upcoming recall election aimed at removing Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom from office.

Elder joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss his campaign and said, “I’m running for Governor because the decline of California isn’t the fault of its people.”

The state says 46 replacement candidates qualified for the Sept. 14 recall ballot.