California gubernatorial recall election results
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – KUSI will be covering the California gubernatorial recall election all Tuesday night.
Results started trickling in both statewide and countywide starting from the close of polls at 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
San Diego County election results are updated as of 8:55 p.m.
California election results are updated as of 9:26 p.m.
Updated San Diego countywide results can be found here: www.livevoterturnout.com/sandiegoca/LiveResults/en/Index_13.html
Updated California statewide results can be found here: electionresults.sos.ca.gov/returns/governor-recall