California gubernatorial recall election results

California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at a rally against the California gubernatorial recall election on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Sun Valley, Calif. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – KUSI will be covering the California gubernatorial recall election all Tuesday night.

Results started trickling in both statewide and countywide starting from the close of polls at 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Recall Election Results 1

San Diego County election results are updated as of 8:55 p.m. 

Recall Election Results Statewide 1

California election results are updated as of 9:26 p.m. 

Updated San Diego countywide results can be found here: www.livevoterturnout.com/sandiegoca/LiveResults/en/Index_13.html

Updated California statewide results can be found here: electionresults.sos.ca.gov/returns/governor-recall

 

