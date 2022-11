California headed for $25 billion deficit in 2023

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – According to several reports, California is set to have a $25 billion defect next year.

As lawmakers reassess budget priorities and refocus on fiscal responsibility, the economy shows no sign of rebound in the near future, meaning the state’s sources of revenue are likely to remain low.

Joining us now to discuss is 34th District Assemblyman Vince Fong.