California health officials expected to announce new mask rules for schools Monday

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Let Them Breathe has been continuing to fight to bring mask choice in San Diego’s schools.

On Feb. 25, the CDC recently changed their masking guidelines or “COVID-19 community level” metrics based on new COVID-19 hospitalizations, hospital capacity, and new COVID-19 cases in a county.

On the coattails of this announcement, California health officials are expected to announce new mask rules for schools on Monday.

Sharon McKeeman, Founder of Let Them Choose, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss this possible announcement.