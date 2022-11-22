California Highway Patrol begins shopping for annual Toy Drive event





SANTEE (KUSI) – With the holiday season quickly approaching, San Diego’s generous community is beginning to start completing their shopping needs.

Every year, the California Highway Patrol hosts the “Chips for Kids Toy Drive” for local families in need.

If you want to help, CHP has drop boxes all over the county where you can drop off toys.

KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski went to Wal-Mart with an officer as they shopped for toys live on Good Morning San Diego.