California Highway Patrol hosts Thanksgiving meal distribution

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The California Highway Patrol participated in a Thanksgiving meal distribution the morning of Nov. 22.

The Northgate Market in Southcrest was packed with crates of cranberry sauce and all the fixin’s for families in need this Thanksgiving.

KUSI’s Diane Tuazon went live at the event to showcase the community efforts going into the meal distribution.