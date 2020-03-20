California Highway Patrol is seeing less traffic and more speeding drivers





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – With many people staying indoors to avoid COVID-19 infection, those still on local freeways discover they can speed during what would be normal work commute times.

Caltrans traffic maps showed drivers averaging 68 miles per hour on the freeways at what would normally be peak commute times.

CHP Officer Salvador Castro was in studio to discuss what he and other officers have been seeing on the roads amid the coronavirus pandemic.