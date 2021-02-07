California indoor church ban lifted, capacity now at 25%





WASHINGTON (KUSI) – The U.S. Supreme Court declared Gov. Gavin Newsom’s ban on indoor church services in California unconstitutional on Feb. 6.

More specifically, the U.S. Supreme Court said it violated one’s constitutional right to exercise freedom of religion.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled 6-3 in favor of Chula Vista church, South Bay United Pentecostal Church, which has been fighting the indoor church regulations.

Churches in California may now hold indoor services up to 25% capacity, but must restrain from singing or chanting.

Pastor John Hoffman of Grove Church joined KUSI on the sabbath to discuss the changes in indoor church regulations.