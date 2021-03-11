California inmates may have reached herd immunity from massive spread

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Coronavirus cases have spread throughout seven California prisons so much that the prisoners have now reached herd immunity, according to a Sacramento Bee review of infection data.

Experts have said that more than 70% of those inmates have tested positive for the illness, minimizing the potential for even more spread.

Herd immunity is reached when that number reaches about 75%.

Since the first California inmate tested positive for COVID-19 on March 22, one in four employees have been infected and half of inmates, resulting in now herd immunity for those seven prisons.

As of now, rates of active infections at California prisons are at their lowest levels since April 2020, said Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation spokeswoman, Dana Simas, in an email.

However, the data does not indicate that state prisons have seen the worst of the pandemic yet.

Nevertheless, the data may indicate that risk for prisons spreading the virus to civilians, especially in rural areas, may be dwindling.

John Nienstedt from Competitive Edge Research joined KUSI to discuss the review of infection data.