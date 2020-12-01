California Interscholastic Federation postpones start of all sports again

SACRAMENTO (KUSI) – The California Interscholastic Federation has announced that they have decided to postpone the start of all prop sports across the state.

The announcement reads, “The California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) does not expect the CDPH will issue any guidance allowing for schools to return to full practice and competition until after January 1, 2021, at the earliest. Thus, all full practice and competition start dates are officially on hold until updated guidance is issued.”

The CIF’s decision will come as disappointment to many of our young athletes dreaming of continuing their sports career at the collegiate level. Not to mention the high school athletes relying on their athletic skills to earn a scholarship and get into the university that they otherwise may not be accepted to.

A group of San Diego high school football players recently reached out to KUSI News to share their opinions on California not allowing youth sports. The students felt their voices were being left out of the discussion, and asked KUSI to showcase their perspectives.

The National Federation of State High School Associations created a map that shows as of December 1, 2020, 14 states and Washington D.C., have delayed the start of their football seasons. Six states played their seasons and postseasons without finals, and 35 states are playing their seasons with state championships.

-No new guidance *expected* until 1/2021

-No practice or games until guidance is released

-No regional or state playoffs for "Season 1" Sports

-Boys volleyball moved to "Season 2" https://t.co/AS5iyIIx7R — Brandon Stone (@BStoneKUSI) December 1, 2020

The complete press release detailing the announcement is below: