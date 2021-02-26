California is last state in the country continuing to ban museums from reopening





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California lags behind the rest of the country in nearly every aspect of the reopening process, and our health and political leaders continue to say they are following the science.

California is the last state in the country continuing to ban bars, museums, indoor dining, weddings, and other events from reopening.

President & CEO of the San Diego Air and Space Museum, Jim Kidrick, discussed the ongoing ban on museums with KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego.

Kidrick criticized California’s blanket COVID regulations for their obvious inefficiencies. For example, California allows retails stores to open but not museums.

At the San Diego Air & Space Museum, their retail store is open, and it is in the same building as the museum.

