California is only state not allowing hotels to host meetings and conferences





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego-area hotels are eager and prepared to resume individual meetings that will return thousands of employees to work, boost the economic recovery for our region’s hospitality industry and replenish city hall coffers with tax revenues.

The hotel industry is anxiously awaiting approval from the State of California to re-open their hotels for individual meetings four months after tourists were allowed to return without incident.

The Grand Hyatt San Diego has partnered with the San Diego Tourism Authority and the California Hotel & Lodging Association to show how prepared San Diego hotels are to host individual meetings safely and effectively.

The San Diego tourism industry has lost 77,700 jobs (37%) in the last year, an amount that is significantly more than any other employment sector in San Diego.

KUSI’s Ed Lenderman has the details.

RELATED STORY: San Diego hotels are eager to resume hosting meetings and get staff back to work

California is only state in the country not allowing hotels (reopened to leisure travelers) to host meetings and conferences. Grand Hyatt, working w Tourism Authority, gave media and City officials a tour of the protocols that would be in place. Story on KUSI pic.twitter.com/wF3ZSUikhp — Ed Lenderman (@EdLendermanKUSI) October 22, 2020