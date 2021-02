California is the last state keeping gyms closed





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Gov. Newsom closed indoor fitness centers last summer, they are still closed and have not been given instructions on how to reopen safely.

Emicity Research noted in a report that the lack of access to exercise facilities has affected poor Californians the most.

Assemblyman Kevin Kiley joined KUSI to discuss the ongoing closures of indoor gyms.

California is now the last state keeping gyms closed, once again following science that apparently only Gavin Newsom has access to. — Kevin Kiley (@KevinKileyCA) February 23, 2021