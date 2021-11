California Labor Federation board votes to endorse Lorena Gonzalez as its next leader

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The California Labor Federation board has reportedly voted to support Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez as its next staff director.

However, critics of Gonzalez such as Chairman of Reform California, Carl DeMaio, claims that she may have violated state ethics laws in the process of this possible promotion.

DeMaio joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the vote.