California law requiring women on corporate boards struck down

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A California judge Tuesday ruled that the law requiring women on corporate boards is unconstitutional.

Superior Court Judge Maureen Duffy-Lewis ruled that the law that would have required boards to hire up to three female directors by the end of 2022 would have violated the right to equal treatment.

Conservative legal group Judicial Watch challenged the law, claiming it was illegal to use taxpayer funds to enforce a law that violates the equal protection clause of the California Constitution because it mandates a gender-based quota.