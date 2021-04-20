California lawmakers revive virus tax break for businesses

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers have revived a multibillion-dollar tax break for some businesses.

The federal government has given businesses in the state about $97 billion in loans during the pandemic. Most companies won’t have to pay that back.

Congress already lets business owners deduct expenses associated with those coronavirus loans from their federal taxes. Monday, the state Senate voted to let business owners deduct those expenses from their state taxes.

The bill had been delayed because lawmakers feared it could force the state to forfeit some of its own federal coronavirus aid. But the Biden administration assured state lawmakers it would not.