California lawmakers seek to remove ‘he’ from state laws
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California Legislature has passed a bill to make sure state laws don’t refer to elected public officials as men.
Assemblywoman Rebecca Bauer-Kahan’s bill specifically updates laws governing California’s statewide elected officials.
Bauer-Kahan says she authored the bill after discovering state law often assumes elected officials are men.
Lawmakers also passed a bill on Thursday that allows for people to be listed as nonbinary on death certificates. California has been steadily updating its laws in recent years to include gender-neutral language.
A bill by Sen. John Laird would do the same for certain state agencies, including the California Highway Patrol.