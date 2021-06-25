California lawmakers seek to remove ‘he’ from state laws

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California Legislature has passed a bill to make sure state laws don’t refer to elected public officials as men.

Assemblywoman Rebecca Bauer-Kahan’s bill specifically updates laws governing California’s statewide elected officials.

Bauer-Kahan says she authored the bill after discovering state law often assumes elected officials are men.

Lawmakers also passed a bill on Thursday that allows for people to be listed as nonbinary on death certificates. California has been steadily updating its laws in recent years to include gender-neutral language.

A bill by Sen. John Laird would do the same for certain state agencies, including the California Highway Patrol.