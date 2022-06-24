San Diegans react to Supreme Court abortion ruling





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Supreme Court’s decision on Roe v. Wade is the talk of the nation right now and here in San Diego, abortion advocates are reacting to the news with multiple rallies.

KUSI’s Matt Prichard was live at the Hall of Justice in downtown with what we’ve heard so far since the ruling came out.

Demonstration protesting SCOTUS decision to overturn #RoeVWade at the Hall of Justice in San Diego. pic.twitter.com/hEMRxg6uyN — Matt Prichard (@MattPrichardTV) June 25, 2022

Friday, SCOTUS ruled to overturn the federal abortion protections of Roe v. Wade, which puts abortion policy at the discretion of states, many that have restricted and outlawed the procedure in recent months.

The opinion written by Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. is similar to a draft that was leaked to Politico in May.

“We hold that Roe and (the 1992 Planned Parenthood vs.) Casey must be overruled,” Alito wrote. “The Constitution makes no reference to abortion, and no such right is implicitly protected by any constitutional provision, including the one on which the defenders of Roe and Casey now chiefly rely — the Due Process Clause of the 14th Amendment.”

Senate President pro Tempore Toni G. Atkins, D-San Diego said, “I share the searing fury felt by the majority of Americans who are angry and scared for what this Supreme Court decision means — for the lives of their daughters, granddaughters, and loved ones. For the lives of everyone who will be left without options as a result of this regressive decision. With this ruling, the Supreme Court has turned its back on safety and equality. But in California, those values remain firmly rooted. Here, pregnant individuals and their families will always be entitled to dignity, understanding, and reproductive choice.”

President Biden speaks out about the recent Supreme Court decision to eliminate the constitutional right to obtain an abortion, the precedent that began with Roe v. Wade. pic.twitter.com/fNCzUcGBYd — KUSI News (@KUSINews) June 24, 2022

This is a dark day for our nation. The Supreme Court has failed in its core duty to provide equal justice under the law. I am outraged and horrified — but undeterred. I pledge to do everything within my power to preserve reproductive freedom. #RoeVWade pic.twitter.com/zRBlNHaZtF — San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria (@MayorToddGloria) June 24, 2022

Abortion is legal in California. It will remain that way. I just signed a bill that makes our state a safe haven for women across the nation. We will not cooperate with any states that attempt to prosecute women or doctors for receiving or providing reproductive care. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 24, 2022