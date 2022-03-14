California Legislative Republicans call for gas tax suspension

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Legislative Republicans held a press conference Monday asking for an immediate suspension of the 51¢ per gallon gas tax amid record-high gas prices all over the country and especially in California, where gas prices are highest.

California Sen. Brian Jones, representing the 38th District, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss the state’s Legislative Republicans calling for a gas tax suspension.

Sen. Jones called for a gas tax suspension at the press conference along with Assembly Republican Leader James Gallagher (Yuba City), Assemblyman Kevin Kiley (R-Rocklin), and Senate Republican Leader Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita).