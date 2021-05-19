California legislators want to mandate who private hospitality companies hire





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Gov. Gavin Newsom authorized SB 93 as law on April 16, which immediately required big hotel operators, event centers, and similar businesses to offer re-employment to their workers who were laid off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Employees are eligible if they have been employed cumulatively for six months during 2019, even if some of that time was spent on leave or vacation.

Two hours of work a week considers an employee employed.

The bill intends for local governments to allow workers greater protection.

Specifically, SB 93 applies to public or private event centers reaching more than 50,000 square feet or 1,000 seats that are typically used for public performances, sporting events, business meetings, and other similar functions.

Furthermore, the bill applies to parking facilities, concessions, retail stores, and restaurants that have to do with the operation of an event center.

The job offers for these event centers have requirements such as a written letter delivered either by hand or U.S. mail and an email and text message.

Seniority must be recognized when more than one employee is qualified for a position.

Then, the employee is to be given at least five business days to make a decision.

At the same time, the employer may give several offers out at a time, as long as the person who is ultimately offered the position has the greatest seniority.

San Diego has an additional ordinance that applies more obligations and protections for laid-off workers and differs in that it applies to structures with 50,000 square feet or 5,000 seats and hotels with 100 guest rooms.

Marisa Janine-Page, Attorney at Caldarelli Hejmanowski Page & Leer LLP (CHPL Law), explained why the bill will be detrimental to businesses with KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego.

