California legislature approves resolution encouraging cities to repeal cruising bans

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The California legislature has approved a resolution that encourages cities to repeal cruising bans.

Sacramento and San Jose have already made the move to allow these community rides with Santa Ana following their lead.

The United Lowrider Coalition, a National City-based lowrider group, is working to repeal the ban they’ve been facing for years. ULC leadership believe this could be a breakthrough for their efforts.