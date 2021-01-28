California literacy expert on new COVID learning loss study





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Centers for Disease Control and prevention says it is possible for schools to safely reopen and limit spread of the Coronavirus.

Professionals have emphasized the importance of in-person learning for student growth and their ability to receive essential services.

CDC researchers examined schools in Wood County, Wisconsin, which held in-person learning last fall, and found that the COVID transmission rate was 37% lower in the schools than the community around them.

Experts have said it’s the result of mask mandates and separating children into small groups. Attending classes in-person does not necessarily increase risks for the virus, experts have noted.

Just Right Reader founder and former school principal Sara Rich joined KUSI to discuss how school closures, due to the pandemic, have affected children’s learning.

