California may have $31B in budget surplus. Will some be returned to taxpayers?

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The State of California could be getting a major payday with $31 billion in budget surplus for 2022-2023.

According to the California Proposition 4 (1979), also known as the Gann limit, when a budget surplus has reached certain heights, the money must be returned to taxpayers.

Independent Legislative Analyst Gabriel Petek found the numbers, but warned that his calculations could be off.

The true state budget surplus could range from $60 billion to $10 billion, Petek said.

California State Senator Brian Jones, representing the 38th District, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the possible budget surplus.