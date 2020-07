California may release 10% of inmates in pandemic response

California plans to release another 2,100 inmates and in total will release more than 10,000 state inmates early in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

In all, California’s efforts could free nearly 10% of prisoners as Gov. Gavin Newsom responds to intensifying pressure from advocates, lawmakers and federal judges.

His latest effort will soon free about 2,100 inmates by granting most a one-time three-month credit. It follows other measures that are expected to quickly lead to the release of about 8,300 inmates six months before they normally would have been paroled.

The 12-week credit applies to every inmate except those who are on death row, serving life-without-parole, or who have a serious recent rules violation.

Author and political contributor, Tom Del Beccaro, joined Good Morning San Diego to share his thoughts on the plan.