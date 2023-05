California mayors request additional $2 billion to “solve” state’s homeless crisis

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Mayor Todd Gloria is once of many California mayors asking for additional funding to solve the state’s homeless crisis.

Many are voicing concerns that throwing money at the problem continually will not solve the issue.

Senate Minority Leader Brian Jones from California’s 40th District believes that San Diego needs to utilize the tools and enforce the laws that it already has.