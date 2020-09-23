California moves to end sales of new gas-powered cars by 2035





SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California will halt sales of new gasoline-powered passenger cars and trucks by 2035, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday, a move he says will cut greenhouse gas emissions by 35% in the nation’s most populous state.

The proposed rule would not ban people from owning gas-powered cars or selling them on the used car market. But it would end the sales of all new gasoline-powered passenger cars and trucks in the state of 40 million people.

California already has rules mandating a certain percentage of new car sales must be electric or zero-emission vehicles. This rule, if implemented, would make California the first U.S. state with a plan to phase them out completely.

At least 15 other countries have made similar commitments, including Germany, France and Norway.

Newsom’s order directs the California Air Resources Board to develop and approve regulations to meet the 2035 deadline. He also ordered them to make a rule requiring all medium and heavy-duty trucks be 100% zero-emission vehicles by 2045 “where feasible.”

Newsom also directed state agencies to speed up development of charging stations across the state and called on the Legislature to eliminate new fracking licenses by 2024.

NEW: We’re facing a climate crisis. We need bold action. CA is phasing out the internal combustion engine.⁰

By 2035 every new car sold in CA will be an emission free vehicle. Cars shouldn’t give our kids asthma. Make wildfires worse.⁰

Melt glaciers. Or raise sea levels. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) September 23, 2020

California will be leading the nation in this effort — joining 15 other countries that have committed to phasing out gasoline-powered cars. We will use our market power to push zero-emission vehicle innovation and drive down costs for everyone. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) September 23, 2020

San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher released a statement in support of Newsom’s order:

“It is clear that bold, more immediate actions are needed to slow climate change, and Governor Newsom’s Executive Order sets an ambitious goal for California to achieve. An accelerated path to clean and electric transportation is doable if industry and government work together. Decarbonizing our transportation sector will allow us to meet our 2045 carbon neutrality target. Cars, trucks, and buses are the biggest contributors to climate change. By putting more electric vehicles on the road, we will drive down fossil fuel consumption, and make California a climate-safe and clean transportation state. I am eager to work with the Governor and my colleagues on the Air Resources Board to make it a reality.”