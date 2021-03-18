California officials attempt to restrict shouting on theme park rides





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California’s theme parks may sound a little quieter when they reopen.

The State Attractions and Parks Association is backing a COVID-19 safety plan that would mitigate shouting on rides.

Guests would not be allowed to scream while riding the rollercoasters, as the plan reads, “Face covering usage and/or modifications to seat loading patterns will be required on amusement park rides to mitigate the effects of shouting. Additionally, on rides, guests generally face in one direction.”

The trade group represents theme parks across the state.

California theme parks can reopen on April 1, provided the counties they reside in are in the Red Tier. San Diego County currently is in the Red Tier, so our local theme parks will reopen on April 1.

The Blueprint for a Safer Economy calls for California businesses to limit activities like shouting and raised voices because they say it will limit the spread of COVID-19.